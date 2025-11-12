Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The business had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

MGIC Investment Company Profile



MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

