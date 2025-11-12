PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

