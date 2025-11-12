King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $168.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

