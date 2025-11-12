1,318 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

