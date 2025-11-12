Douglas Deason Buys 10,000 Shares of Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Deason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $295,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
Shares of GLXY opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 25.62. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital in the third quarter worth about $6,030,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galaxy Digital by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,950,000 after buying an additional 2,179,540 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galaxy Digital by 234.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on GLXY
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.