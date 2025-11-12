BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 27,383 shares.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 2,244,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,220,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 398,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,037 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 332,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

