BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 27,383 shares.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.4%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
