Bailard Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,418,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,430,000 after acquiring an additional 517,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,203,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,121,000 after acquiring an additional 257,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

