Paul Keith Morben Sells 416 Shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $116,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,514. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Keith Morben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.5%

OSIS opened at $286.96 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.68 and a fifty-two week high of $288.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.05 and its 200 day moving average is $232.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $4,752,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,974,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

