Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

