WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys 57,450 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for about 5.0% of WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

