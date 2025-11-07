State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $1,297,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Trading Down 1.6%
Dropbox stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $2,998,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $384,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 551,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,531,800. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,159. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
