FY2025 EPS Estimates for Zeta Global Raised by Analyst

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zeta Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.8%

Zeta Global stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Zeta Global by 178.0% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,951,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,181 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 5,567,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after buying an additional 174,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,671,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 215,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bwcp LP boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,740,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 125,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.