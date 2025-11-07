271,136 Shares in Entergy Corporation $ETR Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,537,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Entergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 964.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $123,648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 285.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,133,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after purchasing an additional 839,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.6%

Entergy stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.54. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,324 shares of company stock worth $994,902. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

