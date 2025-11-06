U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $197.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE USPH traded down $11.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $101.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $155,133.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,836.22. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,467.75. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

