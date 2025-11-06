Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 56,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.