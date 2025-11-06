Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $930.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $792.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $773.89. The company has a market cap of $876.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $955.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.