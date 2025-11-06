Sienna Gestion Acquires 2,148 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Sienna Gestion increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $232,000. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of AMGN opened at $319.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 73.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $405.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

