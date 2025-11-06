Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Winnebago Industries (WGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO):

10/31/2025 – Winnebago Industries is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Winnebago Industries had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/8/2025 – Winnebago Industries had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/30/2025 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Winnebago Industries had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/12/2025 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,379,591.38. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $580,935.02. The trade was a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

