Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $927.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $876.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $792.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $955.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

