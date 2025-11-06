Centerpoint Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.2% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

