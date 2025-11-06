Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 42.9% – Time to Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 42.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 381,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 93,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.07.
Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
