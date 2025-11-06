Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.46 million.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TFPM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TFPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4,954.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

