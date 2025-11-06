Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Lifted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,949,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,002,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after buying an additional 4,437,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,797,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,492,000 after buying an additional 1,326,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 29,170,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,312,000 after buying an additional 2,898,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a market cap of $284.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

