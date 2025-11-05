Main Street Research LLC Sells 243 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Main Street Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 19,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.46 and its 200 day moving average is $381.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

