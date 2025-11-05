8,130 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $248,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 42.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $246,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 39.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 11.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of GEV opened at $547.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.36.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $706.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

