First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 17,288 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $678.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $666.72 and a 200-day moving average of $628.33. The firm has a market cap of $712.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.