Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.94. 518,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,963,000 after acquiring an additional 507,067 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 58.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 360,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 133,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,902 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,309.9% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $1,365,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

