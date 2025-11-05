Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $905.59 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLMN stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $586.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 146.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 84.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

