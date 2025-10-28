Studio Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.