Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $224.98.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 21,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $4,063,978.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 272,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,385,968.56. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,256 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

