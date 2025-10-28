AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes $29.64 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,737 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,637,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

