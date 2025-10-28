Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Stake Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,985,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,168,000 after purchasing an additional 615,314 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju sold 36,888 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,932. The trade was a 20.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $332,642.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,051.02. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,958 shares of company stock worth $9,362,262 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

