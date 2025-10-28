Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 18,915 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $31,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.61 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%.Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.