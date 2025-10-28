Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $21,966,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $21,490,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 106.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after acquiring an additional 243,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 607,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 112,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $223,074.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,699.60. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Price Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $112.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.14.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.