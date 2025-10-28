Nice $NICE Stock Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,348 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $96,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nice by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nice by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Nice by 1,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nice by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NICE opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $152.95. Nice has a 12 month low of $126.66 and a 12 month high of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Nice’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

