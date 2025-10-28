Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 98,919 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $36,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,706,000 after acquiring an additional 788,952 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 64.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $14,279,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 165,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $12,312,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $124.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

