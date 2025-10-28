Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 16,838 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $83,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $415,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,713,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,408,000 after buying an additional 4,054,609 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,221,000 after buying an additional 2,144,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,628,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,736,000 after buying an additional 1,044,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,499,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,097,000 after buying an additional 957,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $68.79.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

