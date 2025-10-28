Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

