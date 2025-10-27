Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.6%

AMD stock opened at $252.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

