Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 234.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,297,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,780,000 after buying an additional 85,846 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Astera Labs by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after buying an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $106,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,092,997 shares of company stock valued at $192,231,120 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

