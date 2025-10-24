Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,367,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

