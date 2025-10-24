Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 320,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,203,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Emmerson Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.83.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

