Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Down 13.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) fell 13.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 250,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,132,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.96 ($0.04).

Futura Medical Trading Up 1.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.43. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2.17) EPS for the quarter. Futura Medical had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Analysts forecast that Futura Medical plc will post 2.8486672 earnings per share for the current year.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

