IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

IHI Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of IHI stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. IHI has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). IHI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 6.50%.

About IHI

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.