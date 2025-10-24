10,021 Shares in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Acquired by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

