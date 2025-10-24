Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 612.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 646,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 541,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

