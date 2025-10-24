Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,012 ($40.15) and last traded at GBX 3,068 ($40.90). 790,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,153,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,398 ($45.29).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,200 to GBX 4,300 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,650.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,921.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,459.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

