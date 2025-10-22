Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The stock has a market cap of $480.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

