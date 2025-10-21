TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Enpro worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Enpro by 57.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 94.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 205.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,287.32. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enpro Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $235.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average is $197.17. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

