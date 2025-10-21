NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Head to Head Contrast

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oceaneering International and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oceaneering International 7.31% 22.09% 7.25% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -65.19% -22.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oceaneering International and NXT Energy Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oceaneering International $2.66 billion 0.89 $147.47 million $1.98 11.89 NXT Energy Solutions $470,000.00 85.78 -$6.62 million ($0.04) -9.25

Oceaneering International has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oceaneering International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oceaneering International has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oceaneering International and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oceaneering International 0 5 1 0 2.17 NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Oceaneering International presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Oceaneering International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than NXT Energy Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats NXT Energy Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments. The company offers remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair; ROV tooling; and survey services, such as hydrographic survey, positioning services, and autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. It also provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robotic technology and entertainment systems to various industries. In addition, the company offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention inspection, maintenance, and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; diving services; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Further, it provides asset integrity management, software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry, and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry, as well as government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to the United States' government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

